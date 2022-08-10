Fahmaan Khan has attained immense stardom with his stint as Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus show Imlie. His chemistry with his co-actress Sumbul Touqeer is loved by the masses. With all the love that he has been receiving, Fahmaan took to social media to put up an appreciation post for all his fans. The video attracted many comments of gratitude by the netizens and they showered him with all the more love. Imlie: Netizens Are in Love With Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan’s Chemistry, Trend ‘We Love SUMAAN’.

Take a look at his appreciation post:

Appreciation post for the wonderful #fandom you'll are amazing pic.twitter.com/1QHPVoETJ6 — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) August 9, 2022

