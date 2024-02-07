Netflix's documentary series In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal exposes the exploitative practices of cult leaders in Korea who falsely claimed to be the Messiah and subjected their followers to sexual harassment, manipulation, assault, and threats. One of the featured cults, Aga Dongsan, attempted to halt the airing of their episodes by seeking legal help. However, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed Agadongsan's $300 million damages claim against Netflix, alleging false information in the documentary. The series continues to shed light on the dark realities of religious manipulation and abuse within cults in Korea. Maamla Legal Hai OTT Release: Ravi Kishan's Netflix Series To Release On March 1.