After conquering the big screens with his high-octane action movies, Rohit Shetty is now gearing up to make his mark in the world of OTT with his upcoming show, Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Comprising seven gripping episodes, the show revolves around the Indian police force, promising a thrilling cop drama. Rohit Shetty, who has established himself as an action director, will yet again present his magic to the audience in this upcoming cop drama. Indian Police Force will be exclusively available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, January 19, 2024. Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra Plays a Tough Delhi Police Officer in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Action-Drama Series and This Character Video Is Proof – WATCH.

Check Out the Trailer for Indian Police Force Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)