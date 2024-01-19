Indian Police Force is the action thriller series that debuted on Prime Video today. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the leading roles, this seven–episode series has opened to a mixed response from critics. While some lauded the narrative as gripping, a few others found the cop drama to be a bit clichéd. Talking about the performances, it was Sidharth’s portrayal of DCP Kabir Malik IPS that left the critics impressed. Take a look at the reviews shared by critics on Indian Police Force. Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty Shares BTS Video From Director Rohit Shetty’s Upcoming Series, Expresses Gratitude to Team for Their Hard Work (View Post).

Hindustan Times – It’s a smart choice to cast Sidharth Malhotra, who doesn't really own a large personality, but makes for an efficient representation of the police force. He gets the physicality, gait, posture, and the default economy of expressions just right for any young, aspiring police officer out there.

India TV – Sidharth Malhotra carries the form of a 'sarphira police officer' but the calm-composed side of the actor offscreen also has a fair share in his portrayal of Kabir Malik. Be it his breakout scene after the death of a senior officer, or confronting the terrorist part, Sidharth Malhotra dons the skin of a Police officer and does it all with good camera presence.

FilmiBeat – Sidharth Malhotra is good in his part, but in the first three episodes, his character doesn't have much meat. However, from the fourth episode, he takes the centre stage and impresses us.

India Today – However, as the series progresses, it becomes evident that Rohit Shetty's penchant for over-the-top heroic portrayals is both a strength and a weakness. While Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Kabir Malik is notable, offering a convincing blend of grit and vulnerability, Vivek Oberoi's performance as Vikram Bakshi falls a little short of expectations.

Times Now – The series has certainly been made on a large scale as is evident by the production design, sets and the expansive drone shots of each of the locations. The action sequences match up to Shetty's films, and even though it is a web series, the look and feel of the show are similar.

Bollywood Hungama – Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash’s direction is decent. On the flipside, the series doesn’t present anything that we have not seen before in a Rohit Shetty venture. Sidharth Malhotra looks convincing as an action hero.

Pinkvilla – The conviction in the storytelling is oozing in Indian Police Force and that's great news for Shetty admirers who have a big film coming up later in the year, Singham Again. Sidharth Malhotra as Inspector Kabir Malik delivers a very credible performance and his body language syncs with the personality of a confident police inspector.

BollywoodLife – Sidharth Malhotra appears to be in his zone. With Shershaah, Mission Majnu and now Indian Police Force, Sid was at home with the genre. Indian Police Force is a decent addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. This seems to be just the first part of more chapters to come and we are sure Shetty will only get bigger and better here on.

