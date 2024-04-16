Dipika Kakar, recently caused a stir when fans began speculating about her being pregnant for the second time. However, putting these rumours to rest, a recent report by Hindustan Times clarified that the speculations are false. Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are not expecting another child, contrary to the swirling rumours. The couple, who welcomed their first child, Ruhaan, last June, are not planning to expand their family at the moment. The report also mentioned that Dipika has been subject to baseless rumours due to some weight gain post-pregnancy, leading to false speculations. Frustrated by the unfounded reports, Dipika is reportedly quite miffed with the ongoing rumours. Dipika Kakar Reveals She is Afflicted With Gestational Diabetes During Third Trimester Of Pregnancy (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar Is NOT Pregnant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

