There has been a mixed response to Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. It is now in question whether the comedy show on Netflix will make a for a new season or not. According to reports, the show's viewership has dropped, leading to fewer people tuning in. Once a favourite in Indian households, it is now facing challenges with low engagement. According to Moneycontrol, many audiences watch the show but leave it halfway, making it hard for the platform to justify the high production and marketing costs. One major reason for the show's decline is its availability on YouTube and social media.

