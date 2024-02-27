Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently asked fans and Munawar Faruqui to vote for his wife, Dhanashree Verma, who is now a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist. Yuzvendra Chahal said, “I’m here to ask for votes. Please vote for Dhana (Dhanashree) tonight and tomorrow on the SonyLiv app.” In a recent live session, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and actress Hina Khan were urged by Yuzvendra Chahal to appeal for votes. For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan were recently featured in a music video titled “Halki Halki Si,” which they actively promote in different ways. Did Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan Ignore a Poor Kid After Their ‘Restaurant Date’ As per Viral Insta Post? Here’s the Truth! (Watch Video).

Yuzvendra Chahal Requests Vote Appeal From Munawar Faruqui And Hina Khan

