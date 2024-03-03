Manisha Rani won the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and received a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh, with her choreographer, Ashutosh Pawar, receiving Rs 10 lakh. Taking to Instagram, Manisha shared several winning moments featuring the judges and fellow contestants, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Sukriya un sab ko jinhone mujhe jhalak ki journey mein itna pyar diya aur trophy bhi mere hath mein dilwai sirf yahi khaungi (Thank you to all those who showed me so much love during my journey in Jhalak, and also got the trophy placed in my hands, that’s all I’ll say).” Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner: Manisha Rani Claims Victory, Becomes Second Wild Card Contestant To Lift the Trophy!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Rani (@manisharani002)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)