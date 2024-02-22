Ahead of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale, Dipika Kakar took to Instagram to share a concerning update about her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim's health. She posted a picture showing Shoaib asleep on his bed, receiving medical treatment at home, dressed in a black vest and beanie with a drip attached to his wrist. Dipika revealed that although Shoaib is determined to work and give his best, his body has succumbed to illness. She wished for his speedy recovery, calling him her hero and urging him to bounce back soon, stating, "His mind still wants to work and give his best! But the body has given up. Bounce back soon, my hero." Dipika Kakar Reveals She is Afflicted With Gestational Diabetes During Third Trimester Of Pregnancy (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar's IG Post:

Dipika Kakkar's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)