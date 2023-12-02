Netflix has unveiled a hilarious new promo for Kapil Sharma's much-anticipated comedy show. The video opens with Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover engaging in a lighthearted banter with fans, expressing their enthusiasm for bringing laughter back to the audience. The promo also features other beloved members of The Kapil Sharma Show – Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh. While the show's title remains under wraps, the promo promises rib-tickling humour. Kapil Sharma and Team Set for Netflix Comeback with a New Comedy Show, Watch the Latest Promo Here!

Kapil Sharma's Comedy Show on Netflix:

Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! @KapilSharmaK9 and @WhoSunilGrover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/uQ7oUzWzto — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)