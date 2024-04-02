Kapil Sharma celebrates his 43rd birthday today with his friends and family. How could his 'dear friend' and co-star Sunil Grover forget to come up with something special to wish him on the comedian's special day? Sharing their photo ceramic portraits where they were seen smiling together, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wishing you health, happiness, and joy. Keep entertaining; now it's export quality ;) Lots of love.” The two have finally reunited for Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show after seven years. Check out his birthday post below! Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: Did You Know That Comedian's Name Has a Kapil Dev and World Cup Connection?

Sunil Grover Wishes Kapil Sharma On His 43rd Birthday

Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai ;) Lots of love. 🎂🌺 pic.twitter.com/ddPLgIvTv3 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2024

