Kapil Sharma took to social media to express his frustration with his recent experience flying with IndiGo. In a critical post, he highlighted the considerable delay, citing a 50-minute wait in the bus and the surprising excuse that the pilot was stuck in traffic. Sharma voiced his discontent with the delayed departure. The comedian questioned the airline's reliability, stating that such delays would discourage passengers from choosing IndiGo in the future. Kapil  later shared a video of passengers deboarding the plane, revealing that they were informed about a change of aircraft, necessitating a return to the terminal for security checks. Kapil Sharma’s Pic With Singer Gurdas Maan Is the Best Thing You’ll See on Internet Today!

