Kapil Sharma took to social media to express his frustration with his recent experience flying with IndiGo. In a critical post, he highlighted the considerable delay, citing a 50-minute wait in the bus and the surprising excuse that the pilot was stuck in traffic. Sharma voiced his discontent with the delayed departure. The comedian questioned the airline's reliability, stating that such delays would discourage passengers from choosing IndiGo in the future. Kapil later shared a video of passengers deboarding the plane, revealing that they were informed about a change of aircraft, necessitating a return to the terminal for security checks. Kapil Sharma’s Pic With Singer Gurdas Maan Is the Best Thing You’ll See on Internet Today!

Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never… — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check 👏👏👏👏👏 #indigo👎 pic.twitter.com/NdqbG0xByt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

