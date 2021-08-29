The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday (August 28) hosted Indian Women and Men Hockey teams which saw the athletes all happy. Apart from the hockey teams getting celebrated on TKSS, it also saw a special video message from Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik. To which, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and thanked the politician for his kind words.

Kapil Sharma:

Thank you for your kind words n all the support sir 🙏 regards https://t.co/y7XCNC2MPe — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 29, 2021

