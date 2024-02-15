Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romantic beach date in Chennai continues to heat up social media! A day after Valentine's Day, KK took to Instagram to share a heart-melting video from their beachy celebration. The clip captures the couple enjoying a carefree stroll hand-in-hand on the sand, their smiles radiating pure happiness. Tejasswi looks radiant, and the affectionate moment truly embodies the essence of their love. Indeed, it is too much love in one frame. Check it out! Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpses From Romantic Date With Karan Kundrra on Valentine’s Day (View Pics).

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's V-Day Date at Beach:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

