Actor Karan Kundrra basks in the success of his latest hit series Love Adhura. Expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans for their overwhelming support, Karan shares captivating photos flaunting his 'killer' all-black ensemble. In his post, he acknowledges fans for breaking records, saying, "Yeh jo record todey hain aap logon ne.. uske liye bohot bohot shukriya #LoveAdhura". Love Adhura narrates the tale of a naive man ensnared by a charming swindler who orchestrates a whirlwind of deception, entangling them in a web of suspense, romance, and betrayal. Released on March 13, the series is now available for streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Karan Kundrra's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)