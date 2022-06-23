Despite being an irregular artiste, Karan Kundrra has always been one of the finest actors that the television industry has so far witnessed. However, Karan is slowly losing his interest in daily soaps, hence, his disengagement with them has a reason to it. In an interaction with Indian Express, the actor states, “I won’t be able to do a daily soap even for Rs 2.5 lakh a day. I don’t have the strength for a long format and daily soaps demand a commitment for a year or two. Of course there’s an enormous amount of money in TV but I don’t want to miss out on other exciting things. Like I love traveling.” Karan Kundrra Shares Dreamy Clicks From Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash’s Birthday Bash!

