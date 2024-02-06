Well-known TV actor Karan Wahi reported being harassed by a stranger on the streets of Mumbai on Monday night. Wahi took to his Instagram stories to describe being chased and verbally abused by a man before seeking refuge at a police station. He later assured his followers he was safe and expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their assistance. Check out his messages on social media below. Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani Promo Out! Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi's Riveting Courtroom Drama to Stream on SonyLIV From February 12 (Watch Video).

Karan Wahi Gets Verbally Abused by Stanger:

Wahi Later Thanks Mumbai Police:

Karan Wahi Instagram

