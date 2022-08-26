Something never seen before happened recently on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, which also left host Amitabh Bachchan shocked. As per a new promo dropped by Sony TV, we get to see contestant Vijay Gupta going crazy as he removes his shirt, waves it in air and then throws it at the audience on getting selected for the hot seat. Later on, we also see Big B requesting him to wear his shirt. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Director Arun Sheshkumar Reveals About Format Changes, Talks About Joys of Working With Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch Video:

Vijay Gupta ji ne jeet mein shirt utaar ke machayi dhamaal, lekin kya apne gyan se hotseat par woh karenge kamaal? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#KBC2022@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/FpP2J7M8Is — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 25, 2022

