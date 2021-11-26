Bollywood actor John Abraham opened up about his love for bikes with megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan on the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Big made a shocking revelation that he is scared of riding bikes. During the conversation with the host, John shared that how Amitabh asked him not to encourage his son Abhishek Bachchan to ride bikes. John Abraham In Triple Role In Satyameva Jayate 2 Gave You A Headache? Here’re 9 Actors Who Tried To Pull Off The Same.

"Sir, after the film ‘Dhoom', I had come to your house on a motorcycle and you said do not encourage Abhishek". Big B replied: "Yes, you'd come and you had mentioned that you've purchased a new one just now". Continuing, John shares: "As soon as Abhishek came downstairs, you said ‘Wow, what a bike!'" Aside:Satyameva Jayate 2 Movie Review: John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar’s Action-Thriller Garners Mixed Response From Netizens.

Speaking about the kind of fear the thespian has for bikes, Big B said: "I don't know why John, but I'm very scared of bikes. I don't know how you guys ride a bike." To this, John adds, "One should always ride the bike slowly and wear a helmet. It is very necessary and safety is very important. Always follow the laws."

John further shared about how he owns 18 bikes and how much he is cautious of keeping them properly. "For now, I only have 18 bikes, Sir. I had many before. Only 18 bikes but I clean them every week." Later, Amitabh asks him that when he prefers to go out for a ride and to this.

The actor: "I usually take it out in the night but I have to tell this on record that I never cross the speed limit and I always drive slowly. Because all the youngsters might get enthusiastic when they look at me so I go very slow. I drive very calmly." He added on about an incident that happened with him while driving.

"And once it happened that I wore the helmet and waited at the signal and there were college boys who came in the car by my side, looked at me and said, ‘Apne aap ko John Abraham samajta hai'(do think you are John Abraham). I like to move at my own pace and I don't want to encourage anyone."

John will appear as a special guest along with his Satyamev Jayate 2 co-stars Divya Khosla Kumar, producers Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and director Milap Zaveri for Friday special episode. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

