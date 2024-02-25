Actor Kenneth Mitchell, famous for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery, Captain Marvel, and Jericho, has passed away at the age of 49. The actor's family took to his official handle to share the news that the actor died from complications from ALS on February 24, 2024. "With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend." Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, and the actor shared the news publicly in 2020. Star Trek - Discovery Season 5 Teaser: Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala Embark on a Perilous Quest for Ancient Power (Watch Video).

Kenneth Mitchell Passes Away at 49:

