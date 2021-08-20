Kishwer Merchant, earlier on March 2 announced that she is expecting her first child with hubby Suyyash Rai. Now, on Friday (August 20) the TV actress Kishwer took to Instagram and shared a picture from her photoshoot, where she proudly flaunts her baby bump. The former Bigg Boss contestant shared her beautiful picture and wrote, "You have made me so beautiful in these 9 months .. and 'this time' was made so eezy peezy by you. Now can't wait to see your face, hold you, smell you, become a child with you and then grow up with you. Everyone is awaiting your arrival. I am overwhelmed and nervous as I type this , coz I just want everything to be perfect when you arrive #sukishkababy."

Check Out Kishwer Merchant's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

