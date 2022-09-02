Riverdale star KJ Apa is now an official Samoan chief! The New Zealand actor and musician has been bestowed the title of Matai during a traditional ceremony in his village Moata’a. Sharing a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, he captioned the post saying, “My goal is to serve my family and my village (Moata’a) Thank you God.” Wonder Twins: KJ Apa and Isabel May's DC Film Not Moving Forward at WB - Reports.

KJ Apa Made Samoan Chief

