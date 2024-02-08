Get ready, as the Knuckles trailer is finally out! Starring Idris Elba as the voice of Sega's iconic character, this miniseries spins off from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It follows the echidna Knuckles, voiced by Elba, training deputy sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) for Sonic the Hedgehog 3's story. The cast includes Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Ellie Taylor, and more. The trailer shows Knuckles adjusting to Earth but facing trouble when villains target him. Streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on April 26 and April 27 in other territories and in Japan later this year. #Sonic Gets a Knockout Introduction to #Knuckles in a New Clip from #SonicMovie2 ... - Latest Tweet by Fandom

Watch Knuckles Trailer

