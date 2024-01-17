Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, made a memorable appearance on the finale episode of Season 8 of Karan Johar's hit show, Koffee With Karan. Orry joined fellow content creators Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, and Danish Sait for a fun-filled episode. A recent video featuring Karan Johar and Orry is creating a buzz on the internet. In the video, Orry could be seen guiding Karan Johar on how to do his signature 'Orry Pose'. Both the men could be seen striking the pose later as they clicked by the paparazzi there. After posing for the photo, Karan Joharcould be heard saying, "Like you are my heart", describing Orry's signature pose. Koffee With Karan 8 FINALE: Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry, Comedians Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Sumukhi Suresh Pass Their ‘Unfiltered Judgements’- Watch Video.

Orry & Karan Johar Strike the ‘Orry Pose’

