In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, host Karan Johar invited his mentees and SOTY actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the Koffee couch. In the video below, you can see Karan recalling the time when the two worked as assistant directors for his film, My Name Is Khan. Karan went on to say that Varun was selling pictures of Shah Rukh Khan to fans who had no access to the superstar and also clicked photographs with girls. Watch their funny banter below! Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan Recall Karan Johar Cutting Film’s Budget, Restricting Food: ‘It Was Child Labour’.

Watch The Clip From KWK 8 Episode Here

during My Name Is Khan filming, Varun Dhawan used to sell & distribute Shah Rukh Khan's pictures to impress girls 😭 pic.twitter.com/J5t1mRJC7J — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 23, 2023

