Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 2 aired at sharp 7 PM on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar and fans are smitten after watching it. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor as the second guests on Karan Johar's gossip-y couch, KWK's latest episode has gotten a thumbs up from netizens purely because of Sara-Janhvi's bond. Right from the Kapoor talking about her mom Sridevi to Sara revealing how they both dated siblings in past, Twitterati are in love. Have a look. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor To Spice Up Episode 2, Karan Johar Says ‘Girls At Their Unfiltered Best’ (Watch Promo Video).

Yusss

Haha

What I’m getting is that they should have a Travel Reality Show. The chaotic vibes are there and we love to see it 😂 #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/eOpYKcC2XO — Pokhraj Roy (@PokhrajRoy) July 14, 2022

Aww

OMG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)