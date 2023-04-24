It's official! Krushna Abhishek is making a return on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian confirmed the news to TOI and revealed that it's 'change of contract' that has made him join the cast of TKSS again. He also added that all the issues 'including money' has been resolved. Reportedly, Krushna aka Sapna had said goodbye to TKSS last year due to monetary and agreement issues. The Kapil Sharma Show: Sidharth Sagar Quits TKSS Over Pay Dispute With Producers of the Show – Reports.

Krushna Abhishek Back on TKSS:

