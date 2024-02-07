Krushna Abhishek confirms Arti Singh's upcoming wedding and assures that Govinda Mama will receive the first wedding invite as he's family. Despite past disagreements, As per media reports, he stated that his Govinda Mama is loved dearly and will attend. Krushna emphasises family unity, expressing respect for elders. He highlights the importance of apologies and assures Govinda and her wife, Sunita Ahuja, will be the first to receive invites. Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh to Get Married With Boyfriend Dipak Chauhan This Year – Reports.

Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Wedding

