The official trailer of Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is out! Hosted by veteran Bollywood star, Suniel Shetty, this happens to be India's first ever MMA fighter show. Going by the video, the highlight of the show will be contestants on the battling each other in the ring. Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt premieres on MX Player on February 12. Suniel Shetty Shares Beautiful Unseen Pics From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Khandala Wedding!

Watch Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt Trailer:

