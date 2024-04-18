TV actress Sana Sayyad, who portrays Palki in the popular show Kundali Bhagya alongside Paras Kalnawat, is pregnant. Sana Sayyad is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband, Shamsi Imaad. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and the happily married couple will soon be embracing parenthood. The duo has yet to make an official announcement regarding the pregnancy. Amidst the good news, there's something bitter as well. A recent online post hinted at a possible replacement of her character in case pregnancy news turns out to be true as the actress will plan a maternity break. As of now, no additional information has been revealed about her pregnancy. Kundali Bhagya: Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad Perform Dance Sequence Just After 1 Hour Rehearsal; Deets Inside.

Kundali Bhagya Star Sana Sayyad Pregnant

