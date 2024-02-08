Kusha Kapila responded to Elvish Yadav's remark, calling her a 'Sasti Copy' of Kareena Kapoor in her conversation with The Lallantop. She said, "What does this mean? Kareena Kapoor has not consented to this; first, ask her; she is the begum. How can you use her name anywhere? It’s wrong." She chuckled and mentioned a meme about Elvish, "No one has the right to say anything in front of Elvish." Kusha shared, "He has extended a hand of friendship," recalling an encounter where Elvish informed her male co-stars, "Kusha has still blocked me on Instagram." Shehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila Drop a Hilarious Video Showing What Valentine’s Week Looks like for Single People – WATCH.

Kusha Kapila On Elvish Yadav Caklling Her Sasti Kareena

