In the much-awaited Maha episode of Laal Banarasi, viewers are in for a rollercoaster of surprises as Gauri finds herself in a dire predicament. Her husband's adamant decision to remarry within 48 hours due to her nurturing of another child sends shockwaves through their already tumultuous relationship. With her mother-in-law relentless in her pursuit of Gauri's departure from their home, Gauri faces an uphill battle to save both her marriage and the innocent child she cares for. The full episode is to be telecast on Nazara TV on April 12. Laal Banarasi: Gauri Is Overjoyed After She Finally Reunites With Her Daughter in Latest Promo of Nazara TV’s Popular Show (Watch Video).

Watch Laal Banarasi - Mahasaptah Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazara TV (@nazaratvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)