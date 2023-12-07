Anjali Arora, known for her reality show Lock Upp, boasts 13 million Instagram followers and a nationwide fan base. This year, the 22-year-old gifted her parents a car, completed the char Dham yatra, and has now become a proud owner of a Rs 4 crore house in Delhi. Recently celebrating her birthday, Anjali had shared a housewarming invitation on Instagram, following a viral Griha Pravesh video showcasing traditional rituals with her family. Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Talks About Her Equation With The Reality Show’s Winner Munawar Faruqui.

A Glimpse Into Anjali Arora's New Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)