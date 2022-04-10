In a latest promo of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, it can be seen contestants revealing about their deepest secrets. Meanwhile, in a clip shared by ALTBalaji, Manizhe Karimi confessed about her past relationship and while speaking she gets very emotional. She opened up about how she was there in a secret relationship with a very well-known director who talks about human rights. Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Makes A Shocking Confession On Kangana Ranaut’s Show, Says He’s Married And Has A Son.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)