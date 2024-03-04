Love Adhura is the upcoming show starring Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes. The teaser hints at an exhilarating romantic thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Showcasing the steamy chemistry between the lead pair and the stunning locales, the teaser sets the stage for an unforgettable journey. Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, the premiere date of Love Adhura is yet to be revealed. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Karan Kundrra Announces Release Date of Upcoming Entertainer Co-Starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz (View Post).

Watch The Teaser Of Love Adhura Below:

