Prime Video's latest documentary series shares stories from real-life romances. The upcoming series Love Storiyaan explores the complexities of love through the real-life stories of six couples. Karan Johar produces the series under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. The directors - Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal and Vivek Soni have filmed each episode individually. Love Storiyaan will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 14, 2024, at 12 am midnight. Love Storiyaan Trailer: Karan Johar-Backed Prime Video Series Features Real-Life Indian Couples and the Different Shades of Love (Watch Video).

Love Storiyaan To Stream on Prime Video From February 14:

