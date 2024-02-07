Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai has revealed the release date alongside a side-splitting poster featuring Ravi Kishan donning lawyer attire, folding his hands in a welcoming gesture. The series is set to premiere on March 1. Directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja, this new web series promises to be a delightful legal comedy. Ravi Kishan's 21-Year-Old Daughter Ishita Shukla Joins Defence Forces Under Agnipath Scheme.

Maamla Legal Hai Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)