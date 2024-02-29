Maamla Legal Hai presents a hilarious courtroom comedy set in the fictional Patparganj District Court. Join the eccentric lawyers navigating through peculiar cases and oddball clients, offering a delightful blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon. Starring Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, and Nidhi Bisht, the series promises laughter and warmth. The series will premiere on Netflix starting March 1, 2024. Catch it exclusively on the official Netflix platform. Watch the trailer below! Maamla Legal Hai Trailer: Ravi Kishan's Courtroom Drama Offers Sneak Peek into the Chaotic World of Patparganj District Court (Watch Video).

Maamla Legal Hai Trailer

