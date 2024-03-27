Ishara Channel is back with another entertaining show, Maata Ki Mahima. The show stars Monalisa, who will portray a villainous avatar. The launch promo gives us a sneak peek into Monalisa's villainous character as she clashes with an orphan girl, believing herself to be more powerful than even the almighty. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and power struggles as this gripping story unfolds on your screens soon. Maata Ki Mahima will air on Ishara channel Monday-Friday at 8:30 pm. Monalisa Flaunts Her Curvaceous Body in Sexy Bikini As She Enjoys Monsoon by the Poolside (View Pics).

Check Out the Promo for Maata Ki Mahima Here:

