The second season of Made in Heaven is currently streaming on Prime Video. Critics have shared their reviews on this show and some have called it as 'binge-worthy'. Take a look at the reviews below:

NDTV Movies – Consistently affecting performances from the principal cast, the supporting actors and the new additions, especially Trinetra Haldar and Mona Singh, contribute to making this season of betrothals, break-ups and breakthroughs highly watchable and thought-provoking.

India Today – The screenplay is engaging and linear. However, the writers really are the captain of the ship for intricating so many subjects within the narrative as their parallel stories continue. It is interesting and riveting, and complex. Definitely a binge-worthy show!

Times Now – From the grandeur to the drama to, of course, the complicated relationships, the show has it all, and beyond. The show continues to hold its novelty, and there’s nothing that will stop you from clicking on the next episode after every one of them.

Scroll.in – The show’s strength lies in the layered writing and impressive performances by the recurring cast. The season maturely takes forward its mandate. It makes myriad social comments, cloaking some in designer couture while lifting the veil on others.

News18 – Arjun Mathur does a brilliant job. He brings out the intricacies, complexities and messiness of his character and the relationships he shares with aplomb. Mona Singh is the new addition to this season. She steals the thunder through her portrayal of Bulbul.

Times of India – Arjun Mathur with an affecting, remarkable portrayal, and Sobhita Dhulipala with a stunning screen presence and arresting performance are the backbone of the series. The production values are expectedly top-notch with the glam quotient and ethereal costumes intact.

