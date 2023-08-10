The brand new season of Made in Heaven has finally dropped on Prime Video and fans can’t stay calm. Many have managed to binge-watch the series and share their reviews on the same on their X handles. The series starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the lead has been showered with praises for the impeccable performances and gripping storyline. Netizens are going gaga over Made in Heaven S2 and their posts about this show are a must see. Made In Heaven Season 2 Review: Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur's Prime Video Series Plays It Safe But Maintains Good Story-Telling Flow.

All Hails For Episode Five

#MadeInHeavenS2 Episode 5 directed by @ghaywan and guest starring @radhika_apte You have to see it to believe it. LOVED IT ABSOLUTELY. — Priyatham (@priyathamakella) August 9, 2023

'Roller-Coaster Ride'

5 mins into #Ep3 and you already know @ghaywan has prepared a roller coaster ride ahead 🤣🤣 #MadeInHeavenS2 — Divya Khanna (@divyakhanna97) August 9, 2023

A Good Watch

Done with 2 episodes already. Carries the essence of the previous season absolutely well. So far so good, go watch it #MadeInHeavenS2 pic.twitter.com/iJlsEgugBF — RamRam-Xa (@RamRamSa_10) August 9, 2023

Jim Sarbh's Performance

Never knew Jim Sarrbh would be such a sexy crier #MadeInHeaven #MadeInHeavenOnPrime #MadeInHeavenS2 — Dr. Mishika Khithani (@MishikaKhithani) August 9, 2023

Can't Stop Praising The New Season

Oh God, #MadeInHeavenS2 you are killing me staaahhhpp pic.twitter.com/qZPjFGyYLZ — Ishmeet Nagpal 🏳️‍🌈 💛🤍💜🖤 (@IshmeetNagpal) August 9, 2023

'Pretty Perfect'

#MadeInHeavenS2 is pretty perfect. it's a major win for trans representation. every single actor is fantastic but mona singh kinda outshines em. it's very dense & layered & emotionally overwhelming. so i'll suggest taking it slow. but yeah, great, relevant stuff overall. pic.twitter.com/lWjWrDrNSM — Pramit (@pramitheus) August 9, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Made In Heaven S2 Below:

