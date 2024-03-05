Huma Qureshi is all set to return as Rani Bharti in the third season of Maharani. Going by the trailer and posters, Huma as Rani is back with a bang! She is vulnerable yet fierce. Maharani 3 is poised for a March 7 release on SonyLIV. The upcoming series also features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusturi, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, and Anuja Sathe. Maharani 3 Teaser: Huma Qureshi Back As Rani Bharti in Thrilling Series Directed by Saurabh Bhave (Watch Video)

Get ready for Huma Qureshi's return as Rani Bharti in Maharani 3:

