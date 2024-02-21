Ankita Lokhande recently shared the stage with iconic actress and dancer Madhuri Dixit on the reality show Dance Deewane. Ankita took to Instagram to share a video of the precious onstage moment she shared with the Bollywood actress, dancing alongside her to the iconic song “Ek Do Teen”. While sharing the post, Ankita wrote, “Thank you, Madhuri ma’am, for being a constant source of inspiration, not just as a phenomenal artist but as a symbol of grace and authenticity. Here’s to the timeless allure of Madhuri Dixit, a muse forever etched in our hearts. Main Madhuri Dixit banana chahti hu!!!! I love you, Madhuri ma’am.” Ankita was accompanied by her husband, Vicky Jain, to the show. Dance Deewane 4: Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain To Grace the Show.

Ankita Lokhande And Madhuri Dixit

