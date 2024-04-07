Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra and Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani both enjoy immense fan following on social media platforms. Mannara Chopra is known for supporting Elvish Yadav, while Manisha Rani recently had a fallout with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner after his recent controversy. On April 6, both the Bigg Boss fames were spotted together at an event in Mumbai. The highlight? well, both the TV personalities not only twinned in white but also donned similar outfits. Mani Rani could be seen wearing a white blazer and completed her look with a necklace. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra also wore the same type of dress and a necklace. Both the ladies looked gorgeous together. Manisha Rani Buys Land in Her Hometown in Bihar; Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Says ‘Hamlog Abhi Crorepati Bane’ (Watch Video).

Manisha Rani and Mannara Chopra Together at an Event

