All fans of the Mortal Kombat games here's good news. You may have missed watching the new reboot on the big screen but here comes your opportunity to view it on screens at your homes. Mortal Kombat will start streaming from June 4 on Book My Show Streams.

Check out the announcement here...

#MortalKombat streams on @BmsStream from 4th June! Bookings are now open! Rent @ ₹499 or Buy @ ₹799 pic.twitter.com/N4rxWY5ZuA — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)