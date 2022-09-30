Mouni Roy celebrated her birthday recently on September 28, 2022 with her husband, Suraj Nambiar and some very close friends from the industry. Many celebrities such as Karan Tacker, Shamita Shetty, Drashti Dhami and others were present to make her day special. Here are some pictures shared by her on her social media. Navratri 2022 Day 6 Colour Grey: Mouni Roy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dish Out Outfit Goals in Grey!

Take a look:

Mouni Roy cuts her cake!

Mouni Roy birthday bash (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mouni posing with her BFF Drashti Dhami

Mouni Roy - Drashti Dhami (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Here is another one from her bash!

Mouni Roy birthday bash (Photo Credit: Instagram)

