Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is currently one of the nation's most popular social media personalities. The standup comedian has amassed a huge fan following after winning Salman Khan's popular reality show. Soon after winning Bigg Boss, Munawar could be seen doing many other projects. On Monday, April 15, Munawar Faruqui and Shehnaaz Gill collaborated on a video in which they recreated Gill's latest track, "Dhup Lagdi". The duo looked adorable together as they shot the video on a seashore, which added to the already romantic vibe of the song. Munawar Faruqui sported a pristine white kurta-pyjama in the video, while Shehnaaz was adorned in a striking red kurta. Their chemistry was undeniable, radiating from the screen as they portrayed a joyful couple taking a leisurely walk on the beach and adoring each other. Sharing a joint post on Instagram, the shared the video and captioned it with the lyrics of the song, "Teri bukkal ch chahidi ae shaa’n Ve mahiya mainu dhup lagdi ". Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav Create Magic As They Collaborate for a Music Video, Bigg Boss Contestants Recreate Her Latest Track ‘Dhup Lagdi - WATCH.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

