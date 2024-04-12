Bigg Boss 17 winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui's recent Mohammed Ali Road during Ramazan took an unexpected turn. In a recently viral video, some individuals threw eggs at the Bigg Boss 17 winner. After the video of Munawar Faruqui's assault went viral, fans were anxious about his well-being. Now, addressing their concerns, the standup comedian took to his Instagram Live and confirmed his good health. He also clarified what exactly happened at the moment. During his recent live, Munawar Faruqui revealed the truth behind the incident and said "Do dukaan daar the un logon ke beech me fight chal gayi this. Me theek hu, mujhe kisine and vanda nahi mara. Apne ko kon marega." Munawar said that a fight broke out between two shopkeepers there, which resulted in the pelting. It is confirmed that he is absolutely fine and that someone else was hit with the eggs. Here’s What Elvish Yadav Has To Say About the Egg Pelting Incident Faced by Munawar Faruqui at Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road (Watch Video).

Check Out This Clip From Munawar Faruqui’s Insta Live:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

