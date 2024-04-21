Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, has provided an update on his health, reassuring fans that he is on the path to recovery. Concerns arose among fans of the renowned stand-up comedian after pictures of him hooked up to an IV drip went viral on the internet. Since then, his admirers have been wishing him a speedy recovery. Munawar took to his Insta Story, shared a picture of himself, and gave his health update. He expressed gratitude to his supporters and urged them, saying, ‘Dua karte raho (Keep praying)’. Munawar Faruqui Hospitalised? Fans Trend ‘Get Well Soon Munawar’ As Pic of Bigg Boss 17 Winner Hooked Up to IV Drip Goes Viral.

Munawar Faruqui Health Update

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@munawar.faruqui)

