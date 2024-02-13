Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is currently having the best time of his life after his recent triumph in the popular reality show. Since then, Munawar has always been in the news for one reason or the other. Recently, Munawar was speculated to be shooting for a music video with TV actress and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan. In the most recent development, the news has been confirmed. Pictures of Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan from the sets of the song shoot emerged online. In the pictures, Hina Khan was seen wearing a traditional Bengali saree, while Munawar wore white shorts combined with a white shirt. Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Poses on the Streets of ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata (View Pics).

Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui Shoot in Kolkata:

